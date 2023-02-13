Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) tumbled -0.22%

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94B, closed the recent trade at $13.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The GTES stock price is -18.79% off its 52-week high price of $16.44 and 32.08% above the 52-week low of $9.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 541.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the GTES stock price touched $13.84 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares have moved 21.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) have changed 8.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.52% from the levels at last check today.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $889.36 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $875.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $854.21 million and $815.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and 7.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -23.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.60%.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.82% with a share float percentage of 102.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gates Industrial Corporation plc having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 178.59 million shares worth more than $1.93 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 63.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.23 million and represent 3.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 8.13 million shares of worth $87.12 million while later fund manager owns 5.34 million shares of worth $57.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.