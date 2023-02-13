Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.22M, closed the recent trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -25.77% during that session. The AMV stock price is -12541.97% off its 52-week high price of $243.99 and -17.1% below the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Sporting -25.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the AMV stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 38.14%. Year-to-date, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares have moved -40.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) have changed -70.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -677.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -677.2% from the levels at last check today.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.36% with a share float percentage of 0.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 9137.0 shares worth more than $17405.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Global Retirement Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 150.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.