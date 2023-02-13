AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) has seen 6.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the last trade at $9.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The HKD stock price is -27614.75% off its 52-week high price of $2555.30 and 0.76% above the 52-week low of $9.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the HKD stock price touched $9.22 or saw a rise of 14.63%. Year-to-date, AMTD Digital Inc. shares have moved -7.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) have changed -30.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 54050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.69% over the past 6 months.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.13% with a share float percentage of 4.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMTD Digital Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 4904.0 shares worth more than $45214.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.