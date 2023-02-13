A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.79B, closed the recent trade at $13.26 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -7.39% off its 52-week high price of $14.24 and 69.38% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the MLCO stock price touched $13.26 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved 15.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed -2.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.30 while the price target rests at a high of $19.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.49% from the levels at last check today.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 151.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.12%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 35.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.63% with a share float percentage of 43.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARGA Investment Management, LP with over 25.97 million shares worth more than $149.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARGA Investment Management, LP held 5.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 19.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.87 million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 10.56 million shares of worth $54.4 million while later fund manager owns 4.75 million shares of worth $27.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.