A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.87M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.04% during that session. The DOMA stock price is -413.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 54.05% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 802.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Sporting 5.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the DOMA stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 19.13%. Year-to-date, Doma Holdings Inc. shares have moved 62.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) have changed 72.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -305.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.19% from current levels.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.68 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.25% with a share float percentage of 69.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Doma Holdings Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundation Capital, LLC with over 44.78 million shares worth more than $19.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Foundation Capital, LLC held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 14.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.54 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 4.44 million shares of worth $2.41 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $1.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.