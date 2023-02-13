A Detailed Analysis Of Inpixon (INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.70M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.41% during that session. The INPX stock price is -3323.91% off its 52-week high price of $31.50 and -3.26% below the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Sporting -9.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the INPX stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 24.59%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -46.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -50.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 16450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 million and $15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and -69.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 29.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.91% with a share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 78663.0 shares worth more than $1.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13735.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 51431.0 shares of worth $0.66 million while later fund manager owns 24402.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.