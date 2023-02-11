W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Rose 42.23% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 10.75% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.38% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the WTI share is $9.16, that puts it down -48.22 from that peak though still a striking 42.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.57. The company’s market capitalization is $868.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. WTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) registered a 9.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.38% in intraday trading to $6.18 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.20%. The short interest in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 14.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that W&T Offshore Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares have gone up 0.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 708.70% against 7.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $218.9 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133.95 million and $165.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.60% and then jump by 32.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.50%. While earnings are projected to return -210.50% in 2023.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore Inc. insiders own 34.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.08%, with the float percentage being 82.40%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.05 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $58.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $51.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 9.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $16.25 million.