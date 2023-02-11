Will Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 7.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $20.65, that puts it down -95.0 from that peak though still a striking 39.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $4.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.06 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. UAA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $10.59 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.35%, and it has moved by -3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.96%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 23.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.60%. While earnings are projected to return -116.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.07% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.80%, with the float percentage being 84.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 511 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.9 million shares (or 8.96% of all shares), a total value of $112.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $108.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 5.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.25 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $34.94 million.