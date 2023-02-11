What To Expect As Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Delivers An 17.55% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s traded shares were 4.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.41% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the SONO share is $31.22, that puts it down -55.4 from that peak though still a striking 32.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SONO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Sonos Inc. (SONO) registered a -3.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.41% in intraday trading to $20.09 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.24%, and it has moved by 9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.62%. The short interest in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is 8.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.83, which implies an increase of 12.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, SONO is trading at a discount of -29.42% off the target high and 0.45% off the low.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonos Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares have gone up 17.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.22% against -35.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -485.70% this quarter and then drop -34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.65 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $601.96 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.00%. While earnings are projected to return -56.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SONO Dividends

Sonos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Sonos Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.70%, with the float percentage being 97.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.24 million shares (or 16.69% of all shares), a total value of $383.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $247.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Ultra. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.98 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $88.06 million.