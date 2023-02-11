What Should You Do With Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CELZ share is $5.14, that puts it down -497.67 from that peak though still a striking 61.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $12.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CELZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.70%, and it has moved by 85.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.12%. The short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 46100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 91.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CELZ is trading at a discount of -1062.79% off the target high and -1062.79% off the low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 388.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 109.40% in 2023.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.56%, with the float percentage being 15.94%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 50.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88889.0 shares, is of Boothbay Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66666.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 61050.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45787.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24240.0, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $18180.0.