We Just Learned Something New! After Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT)’s -70.94% Loss This Week

During the last session, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.93% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the SINT share is $70.80, that puts it down -2502.94 from that peak though still a striking -0.37% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 538.55K shares over the past three months.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SINT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$5.45.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) registered a -9.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.93% in intraday trading to $2.72 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -70.94%, and it has moved by -63.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.84%. The short interest in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is 27940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.00, which implies an increase of 97.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, SINT is trading at a discount of -7252.94% off the target high and -708.82% off the low.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.10% this quarter and then jump 57.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $580k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $560k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $165k and $129k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 251.50% and then jump by 334.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 64.90% in 2023.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Sintx Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.56%, with the float percentage being 3.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9689.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $26354.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1610.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4379.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5948.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16178.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3626.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $9862.0.