Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Surged 4.40% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares were 3.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the VOD share is $19.05, that puts it down -71.01 from that peak though still a striking 10.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.94. The company’s market capitalization is $32.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.49 million shares over the past three months.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VOD has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $11.14 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.55%, and it has moved by 4.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.12%. The short interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shares have gone down -24.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.47% against -8.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.90%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.95, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.56%, with the float percentage being 9.56%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 614 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.79 million shares (or 0.80% of all shares), a total value of $246.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.66 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $234.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund owns about 10.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.07 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $107.14 million.