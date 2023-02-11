UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)’s Stock Is Up 15.67%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s traded shares were 3.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the UDR share is $60.01, that puts it down -36.11 from that peak though still a striking 15.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.18. The company’s market capitalization is $14.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) trade information

UDR Inc. (UDR) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $44.09 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.64%, and it has moved by 9.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.66%. The short interest in UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is 3.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

UDR Inc. (UDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UDR Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UDR Inc. (UDR) shares have gone down -10.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.73% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 1,200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $404.51 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $410.39 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $356.18 million and $367.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then jump by 11.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.60%. While earnings are projected to return 137.40% in 2023.

UDR Dividends

UDR Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UDR Inc. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s Major holders

UDR Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.11%, with the float percentage being 99.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 729 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.11 million shares (or 16.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.57 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 11.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.53 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UDR Inc. (UDR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 14.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $574.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.68 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $403.55 million.