Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP)

During the last session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares were 2.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.37% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OP share is $17.60, that puts it down -2526.87 from that peak though still a striking -10.45% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 840.10K shares over the past three months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

OceanPal Inc. (OP) registered a -11.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.37% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -42.99%, and it has moved by -27.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.22%. The short interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is 1.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 101.70% in 2023.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for OceanPal Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 59.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.52%, with the float percentage being 7.79%. Lesa Sroufe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 73238.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $81294.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20449.0 shares, is of Veriti Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22698.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF owns about 20037.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22241.0 market value.