The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) On Friday – Up 19.9% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $86.88, that puts it down -78.43 from that peak though still a striking 19.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.00. The company’s market capitalization is $25.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.24 million shares over the past three months.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TTD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $48.69 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.31%, and it has moved by 2.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.09%. The short interest in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 15.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.14, which implies an increase of 17.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of -84.84% off the target high and 44.55% off the low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Trade Desk Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares have gone down -31.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against -5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $386.08 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $509.98 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $283.52 million and $395.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.20% and then jump by 28.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.30%. While earnings are projected to return -44.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.99%, with the float percentage being 79.71%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,001 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 47.18 million shares (or 10.59% of all shares), a total value of $2.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $791.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.37 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $540.47 million.