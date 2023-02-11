The Time To Buy The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Is Now

During the last session, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s traded shares were 7.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.40% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the WU share is $20.40, that puts it down -45.2 from that peak though still a striking 12.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.27. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.99 million shares over the past three months.

The Western Union Company (WU) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. WU has a Sell rating from 8 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

The Western Union Company (WU) registered a -1.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.40% in intraday trading to $14.05 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.61%, and it has moved by -4.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.95%. The short interest in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 36.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.79, which implies a decrease of -1.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, WU is trading at a discount of -28.11% off the target high and 28.83% off the low.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Western Union Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Western Union Company (WU) shares have gone down -15.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.66% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -42.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.90%. While earnings are projected to return 9.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.05% per annum.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Western Union Company is 0.94, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

The Western Union Company insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.69%, with the float percentage being 107.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 778 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 62.5 million shares (or 16.18% of all shares), a total value of $843.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $617.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Western Union Company (WU) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 11.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.52 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $155.55 million.