The Time To Buy Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Is Now

During the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares were 1.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the YOU share is $35.00, that puts it down -20.36 from that peak though still a striking 35.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.64. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $29.08 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.65%, and it has moved by 3.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.99%. The short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 13.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.64 day(s) to cover.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Secure Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares have gone up 2.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -191.30% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.6 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.56 million and $80.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.70% and then jump by 42.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -266.70% in 2023.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders own 14.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.61%, with the float percentage being 115.65%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.48 million shares (or 43.37% of all shares), a total value of $262.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.82 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 37.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $224.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 17.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 8.97% of the stock, which is worth about $54.27 million.