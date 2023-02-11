The Time Is Right To Purchase Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

During the last session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the RVNC share is $35.99, that puts it down -11.63 from that peak though still a striking 65.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.27. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $32.24 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.67%, and it has moved by 20.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.78%. The short interest in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is 13.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.72 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.00, which implies an increase of 7.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, RVNC is trading at a discount of -101.61% off the target high and 37.97% off the low.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revance Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares have gone up 50.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.16% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.10% this quarter and then jump 10.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.94 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.45 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.75 million and $25.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.50% and then jump by 48.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.60% per annum.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Revance Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.48%, with the float percentage being 92.72%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.05 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $217.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $165.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $51.87 million.