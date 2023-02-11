The Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Stock Jumped 2.59% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares were 10.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.20% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the MRO share is $33.42, that puts it down -20.43 from that peak though still a striking 30.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.42. The company’s market capitalization is $17.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.13 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MRO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.22.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) registered a 6.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.20% in intraday trading to $27.75 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.61%, and it has moved by 2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.89%. The short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 23.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.61, which implies an increase of 19.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, MRO is trading at a discount of -72.97% off the target high and -0.9% off the low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Oil Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares have gone up 16.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 183.44% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 212.80% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.98 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.31 billion and $1.8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.10% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 165.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.63% per annum.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.84%, with the float percentage being 78.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,015 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 81.12 million shares (or 11.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.54 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $441.2 million.