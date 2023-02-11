The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s traded shares were 4.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.03% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IPG share is $39.52, that puts it down -6.44 from that peak though still a striking 32.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.14. The company’s market capitalization is $14.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. IPG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $37.13 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.06%, and it has moved by 3.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.86%. The short interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is 11.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.60, which implies an increase of 6.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, IPG is trading at a discount of -15.81% off the target high and 3.04% off the low.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) shares have gone up 22.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.09% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.00% this quarter and then drop -21.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then drop by -3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return 167.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.50% per annum.

IPG Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.71%, with the float percentage being 101.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,000 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 48.92 million shares (or 12.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $318.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.72 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $240.12 million.