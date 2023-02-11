The $82.09 Is The Price At Which Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s traded shares were 3.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the ADM share is $98.88, that puts it down -20.45 from that peak though still a striking 14.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.02. The company’s market capitalization is $45.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ADM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.61.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $82.09 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.23%, and it has moved by -5.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.22%. The short interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is 6.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.69, which implies an increase of 19.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.00 and $117.00 respectively. As a result, ADM is trading at a discount of -42.53% off the target high and -5.98% off the low.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) shares have gone down -2.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.14% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.30% this quarter and then drop -10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.95 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.02 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.09 billion and $23.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 52.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.35% per annum.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.56%, with the float percentage being 82.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,497 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 62.44 million shares (or 11.14% of all shares), a total value of $4.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.8 million shares, is of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 21.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.57 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 billion.