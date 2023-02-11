The $0.89 Value Of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.98% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ASTI share is $18.01, that puts it down -1923.6 from that peak though still a striking 8.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $31.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 157.93K shares over the past three months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) registered a 5.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.98% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.14%, and it has moved by -33.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.60%. The short interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) is 40890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300000000.00, which implies an increase of 100.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300000000.00 and $300000000.00 respectively. As a result, ASTI is trading at a discount of -33707865068.54% off the target high and -33707865068.54% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -450.70% in 2023.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. insiders own 50.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.