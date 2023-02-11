Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU): Can A Stock Thatâ€™s Down -51.38% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares were 3.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SIDU share is $10.87, that puts it down -1950.94 from that peak though still a striking 28.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $8.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SIDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by -57.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.69%. The short interest in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 88.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, SIDU is trading at a discount of -749.06% off the target high and -749.06% off the low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sidus Space Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares have gone down -84.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -67.50% against -3.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -137.30% in 2023.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)â€™s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.16%, with the float percentage being 15.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 2.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 96100.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40962.0, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $86429.0.