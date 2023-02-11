Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Shares Have Been Up About 16.03% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s traded shares were 4.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the RITM share is $11.75, that puts it down -23.95 from that peak though still a striking 27.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.86. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RITM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $9.48 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by 7.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.38%. The short interest in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is 9.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.60, which implies an increase of 18.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RITM is trading at a discount of -37.13% off the target high and -5.49% off the low.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rithm Capital Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares have gone down -5.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.10% this quarter and then drop -22.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $233.51 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $247.16 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190.63 million and $217.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.50% and then jump by 13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50%. While earnings are projected to return 142.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.14% per annum.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rithm Capital Corp. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

Rithm Capital Corp. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.13%, with the float percentage being 46.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 43.03 million shares (or 9.08% of all shares), a total value of $314.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $166.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares are Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF owns about 18.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.77 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $100.83 million.