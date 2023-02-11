Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Has Been Rising 25.00% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.11% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the RAIN share is $14.48, that puts it down -44.8 from that peak though still a striking 78.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $362.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.90K shares over the past three months.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RAIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) registered a 11.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.11% in intraday trading to $10.00 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by -11.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.23%. The short interest in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.80, which implies an increase of 46.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, RAIN is trading at a discount of -190.0% off the target high and -20.0% off the low.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rain Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares have gone up 30.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.66% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then jump 4.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -226.20% in 2023.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 14.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.22%, with the float percentage being 89.32%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 18.72% of all shares), a total value of $17.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 13.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.6 million.