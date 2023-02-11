PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the PENN share is $51.72, that puts it down -64.29 from that peak though still a striking 19.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PENN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $31.48 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.38%, and it has moved by -0.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.04%. The short interest in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 12.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.06, which implies an increase of 25.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, PENN is trading at a discount of -106.48% off the target high and 1.52% off the low.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PENN Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares have gone down -11.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.18% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.90% this quarter and then jump 65.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then jump by 0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 147.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.04% per annum.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

PENN Entertainment Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.15%, with the float percentage being 86.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 592 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.06 million shares (or 13.58% of all shares), a total value of $579.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $425.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.97 million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $136.86 million.