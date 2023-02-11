PAGS’s -5.71% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the PAGS share is $22.28, that puts it down -145.1 from that peak though still a striking 17.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.21 million shares over the past three months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.73% in intraday trading to $9.09 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.71%, and it has moved by -4.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.35%. The short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is 8.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares have gone down -37.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.65% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $758.92 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $810.3 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $501.22 million and $662.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.40% and then jump by 22.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.40%. While earnings are projected to return -10.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.24% per annum.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.33%, with the float percentage being 54.48%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.48 million shares (or 12.11% of all shares), a total value of $323.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.21 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $267.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 13.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.16 million, or about 5.03% of the stock, which is worth about $88.81 million.