PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Is Up 10.37% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.79% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the PD share is $38.75, that puts it down -33.81 from that peak though still a striking 32.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) registered a -3.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.79% in intraday trading to $28.96 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.51%, and it has moved by 10.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.29%. The short interest in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 7.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.92 day(s) to cover.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagerDuty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares have gone up 3.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.75% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.99 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.23 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -46.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

PagerDuty Inc. insiders own 8.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.49%, with the float percentage being 96.96%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $249.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $200.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $187.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $77.8 million.