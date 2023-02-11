One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)

During the last session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares were 4.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AG share is $14.59, that puts it down -99.59 from that peak though still a striking 13.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.98 million shares over the past three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $7.31 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.82%, and it has moved by -16.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.13%. The short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 11.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Majestic Silver Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares have gone down -10.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,200.00% against -22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $169 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $124.65 million and $204.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.20% and then drop by -17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.08%. While earnings are projected to return -950.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 46.80% per annum.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders own 9.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.70%, with the float percentage being 39.55%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.3 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $188.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.04 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $79.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 13.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.04 million, or about 4.20% of the stock, which is worth about $79.28 million.