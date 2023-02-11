Now Is A Good Time To Buy Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS)

During the last session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s traded shares were 4.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.37% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the UTRS share is $6.04, that puts it down -1158.33 from that peak though still a striking 68.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $13.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UTRS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) registered a 16.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.37% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.02%, and it has moved by 98.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.90%. The short interest in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 90.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, UTRS is trading at a discount of -941.67% off the target high and -941.67% off the low.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Minerva Surgical Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares have gone down -78.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.07% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -105.70% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.9 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.51 million and $13.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.80% and then jump by 16.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -16.50% in 2023.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Minerva Surgical Inc. insiders own 6.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.12%, with the float percentage being 74.78%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 33.55% of all shares), a total value of $7.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.22 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.