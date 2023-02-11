Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)’s -3.75% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares were 4.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the NEM share is $86.37, that puts it down -80.01 from that peak though still a striking 21.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.45. The company’s market capitalization is $40.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.96 million shares over the past three months.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NEM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Newmont Corporation (NEM) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $47.98 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.75%, and it has moved by -8.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.02%. The short interest in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 13.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.44, which implies an increase of 16.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.86 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, NEM is trading at a discount of -45.89% off the target high and 4.42% off the low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newmont Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares have gone up 5.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.84% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.10% this quarter and then drop -1.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.30%. While earnings are projected to return -58.10% in 2023.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newmont Corporation is 2.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corporation insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.53%, with the float percentage being 82.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,662 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 93.95 million shares (or 11.84% of all shares), a total value of $5.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 28.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.37 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 billion.