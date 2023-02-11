Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.81% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the MGAM share is $20.74, that puts it down -1071.75 from that peak though still a striking 65.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $41.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.12 million shares over the past three months.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MGAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) registered a -12.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.81% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -41.00%, and it has moved by 38.28% in 30 days. The short interest in Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies a decrease of -18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, MGAM is trading at a premium of 15.25% off the target high and 15.25% off the low.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Mobile Global Esports Inc. insiders own 37.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.07%. iShares Micro Cap ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7724.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $14675.0 in shares.