Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL)’s Stock Is Up 24.24%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares were 7.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the MRVL share is $78.19, that puts it down -75.51 from that peak though still a striking 24.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.75. The company’s market capitalization is $39.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.20 million shares over the past three months.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MRVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.24% in intraday trading to $44.55 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by 15.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.69%. The short interest in Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 17.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.92, which implies an increase of 26.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, MRVL is trading at a discount of -180.58% off the target high and 7.97% off the low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marvell Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares have gone down -17.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.03% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.20% this quarter and then jump 26.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.62 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.40%. While earnings are projected to return -27.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.65% per annum.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marvell Technology Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Marvell Technology Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.70%, with the float percentage being 86.21%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 124.83 million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $5.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 25.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.05 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 billion.