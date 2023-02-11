Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Rose 59.26% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 141.67% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares were 1.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.24% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LHDX share is $5.67, that puts it down -2000.0 from that peak though still a striking 59.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $12.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.53 million shares over the past three months.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) registered a -8.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.24% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.98%, and it has moved by -20.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.54%. The short interest in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lucira Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares have gone down -91.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.16% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.10% this quarter and then jump 1,200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 157.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.79 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.01 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.3 million and $61.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 79.20% and then jump by 47.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -84.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Lucira Health Inc. insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.20%, with the float percentage being 26.93%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.74 million shares (or 34.25% of all shares), a total value of $14.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.22 million shares, is of Eclipse Ventures, LLC’s that is approximately 15.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.