LMND’s -11.87% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.12% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $32.97, that puts it down -103.77 from that peak though still a striking 20.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. LMND has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) registered a -2.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.12% in intraday trading to $16.18 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.87%, and it has moved by 3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.82%. The short interest in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 12.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.45, which implies an increase of 16.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, LMND is trading at a discount of -147.22% off the target high and 38.2% off the low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares have gone down -46.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.10% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then drop -10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 84.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.73 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.7 million and $41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.10% and then jump by 96.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.90% per annum.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders own 30.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.98%, with the float percentage being 45.90%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 17.38% of all shares), a total value of $218.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.08 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $92.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $21.61 million.