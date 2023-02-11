Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Inclined 110.53% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s traded shares were 11.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.09% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the LIXT share is $4.95, that puts it down -312.5 from that peak though still a striking 64.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $19.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 999.25K shares over the past three months.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) registered a 10.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.09% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.90%, and it has moved by 110.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.78%. The short interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 24870.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.30%. While earnings are projected to return -72.50% in 2023.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. insiders own 53.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.24%, with the float percentage being 11.29%. Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Santa Monica Partners LP’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 48388.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36027.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32745.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $24380.0.