Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s traded shares were 3.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.58% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the ZIM share is $91.23, that puts it down -306.19 from that peak though still a striking 27.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.35 million shares over the past three months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. ZIM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $9.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) registered a -1.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.58% in intraday trading to $22.46 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by 28.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.27%. The short interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 18.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.27, which implies a decrease of -16.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.50 and $26.50 respectively. As a result, ZIM is trading at a discount of -17.99% off the target high and 30.99% off the low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares have gone down -57.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.59% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.50% this quarter and then drop -71.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.18 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 766.20% in 2023.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 30.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 133.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. insiders own 22.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.16%, with the float percentage being 48.96%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 3.96% of all shares), a total value of $224.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 3.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $177.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $17.03 million.