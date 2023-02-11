Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares were 5.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$1.54. The 52-week high for the QCOM share is $181.99, that puts it down -41.09 from that peak though still a striking 20.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.93. The company’s market capitalization is $145.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.21 million shares over the past three months.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. QCOM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.14.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $128.99 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.47%, and it has moved by 8.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.88%. The short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 13.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.88, which implies an increase of 14.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $177.07 respectively. As a result, QCOM is trading at a discount of -37.27% off the target high and 3.09% off the low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QUALCOMM Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares have gone down -12.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.70% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.38 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.07 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.40%. While earnings are projected to return 45.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.24% per annum.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.77%, with the float percentage being 75.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,013 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 108.55 million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $12.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.79 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.46 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.88 billion.