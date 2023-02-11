Is Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.35% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the OCG share is $5.49, that puts it down -523.86 from that peak though still a striking 48.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $18.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 61.31K shares over the past three months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) registered a 33.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.35% in intraday trading to $0.88 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.74%, and it has moved by 47.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.95%. The short interest in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is 12780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 452.50% in 2023.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Oriental Culture Holding LTD insiders own 28.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.94%, with the float percentage being 13.97%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Credit Agricole S.A.’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19230.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10807.0 market value.