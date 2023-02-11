Is Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) On Track To Post A -51.33% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s traded shares were 6.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$2.29. The 52-week high for the MCHP share is $87.76, that puts it down -6.25 from that peak though still a striking 34.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.33. The company’s market capitalization is $45.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.67 million shares over the past three months.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $82.60 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.21%, and it has moved by 9.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.32%. The short interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is 13.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.17, which implies an increase of 14.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $79.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, MCHP is trading at a discount of -51.33% off the target high and 4.36% off the low.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microchip Technology Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares have gone up 15.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.93% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.60% this quarter and then jump 20.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.80% per annum.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.31, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.59 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Microchip Technology Incorporated insiders own 2.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.04%, with the float percentage being 97.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,420 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.52 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $4.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.91 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 billion.