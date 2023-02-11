Is Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 16.36% YTD?

During the last session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares were 8.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LYG share is $2.92, that puts it down -14.06 from that peak though still a striking 33.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $44.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.37 million shares over the past three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LYG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.79%, and it has moved by 9.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.18%. The short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 9.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.04, which implies an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.28 and $3.76 respectively. As a result, LYG is trading at a discount of -46.87% off the target high and 10.94% off the low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lloyds Banking Group plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares have gone up 15.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.63% against 9.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.36%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.97%, with the float percentage being 1.97%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.65 million shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $60.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.28 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.09 million.