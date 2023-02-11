Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 5.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.42% or -$1.77. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $61.44, that puts it down -138.14 from that peak though still a striking 9.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.29. The company’s market capitalization is $10.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.45 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a -6.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.42% in intraday trading to $25.80 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.25%, and it has moved by -2.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.77%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 15.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -47.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $278.48 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.71 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183.76 million and $224.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.50% and then jump by 32.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 372.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.60% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.55%, with the float percentage being 104.68%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 618 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 38.02 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 13.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $408.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.65 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $401.99 million.