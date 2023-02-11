International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Has Dropped -18.09% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the IP share is $50.23, that puts it down -30.03 from that peak though still a striking 20.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.69. The company’s market capitalization is $13.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.

International Paper Company (IP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. IP has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

International Paper Company (IP) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.68% in intraday trading to $38.63 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.60%, and it has moved by 2.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.09%. The short interest in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is 14.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.23, which implies an increase of 1.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.50 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, IP is trading at a discount of -42.38% off the target high and 28.81% off the low.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Paper Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Paper Company (IP) shares have gone down -11.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.01% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.50% this quarter and then jump 43.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.47 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.36 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.09 billion and $5.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 391.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.20% per annum.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Paper Company is 1.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

International Paper Company insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.41%, with the float percentage being 89.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.35 million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Paper Company (IP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $456.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.53 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $356.93 million.