How Will Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Look After It Drops -226.8% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $5.00, that puts it down -226.8 from that peak though still a striking 50.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $271.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OUST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Ouster Inc. (OUST) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.39%, and it has moved by 40.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.91%. The short interest in Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 6.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.10, which implies an increase of 50.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, OUST is trading at a discount of -226.8% off the target high and 1.96% off the low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ouster Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ouster Inc. (OUST) shares have gone down -18.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.49% against -8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.74 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.74 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.9 million and $11.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.90% and then jump by 41.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc. insiders own 32.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.09%, with the float percentage being 44.87%. Tao Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $10.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ouster Inc. (OUST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $2.74 million.