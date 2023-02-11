Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Rose 81.13% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 307.90% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s traded shares were 95.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.75% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the HILS share is $4.20, that puts it down -164.15 from that peak though still a striking 81.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $18.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HILS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) registered a 34.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.75% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.24%, and it has moved by 305.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.27%. The short interest in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 23990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 73.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, HILS is trading at a discount of -277.36% off the target high and -277.36% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 17.50% in 2023.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. insiders own 55.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.29%, with the float percentage being 14.13%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44065.0 shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $70063.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11777.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18725.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 8786.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13969.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 784.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1246.0.