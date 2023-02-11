Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK): With The Stock Up 22.37 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the GPK share is $24.20, that puts it down -2.93 from that peak though still a striking 22.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.25. The company’s market capitalization is $7.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.25 million shares over the past three months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $23.51 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by 6.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.52%. The short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 6.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.21, which implies an increase of 16.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, GPK is trading at a discount of -48.87% off the target high and 27.69% off the low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graphic Packaging Holding Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares have gone up 1.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.74% against 2.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 14.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.54% per annum.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Graphic Packaging Holding Company insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.12%, with the float percentage being 99.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 534 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.56 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $585.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.28 million shares, is of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $436.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 15.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $313.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.08 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $186.24 million.