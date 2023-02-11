Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN): Is It Possible To Be Up 18.69% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s traded shares were 3.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $6.24. The 52-week high for the GPN share is $152.99, that puts it down -29.78 from that peak though still a striking 21.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.27. The company’s market capitalization is $32.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GPN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.41.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) trade information

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $117.88 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.26%, and it has moved by 11.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.46%. The short interest in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is 3.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $140.17, which implies an increase of 15.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $89.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, GPN is trading at a discount of -86.63% off the target high and 24.5% off the low.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Payments Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares have gone down -11.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.71% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.10% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.98 billion and $1.95 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 2.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.30%. While earnings are projected to return 69.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.53% per annum.

GPN Dividends

Global Payments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Global Payments Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s Major holders

Global Payments Inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.37%, with the float percentage being 90.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,213 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23.19 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $974.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.28 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $740.65 million.