For Risk-Tolerant Investors, WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE:WT)’s traded shares were 3.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the WT share is $6.41, that puts it down -6.48 from that peak though still a striking 23.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.60. The company’s market capitalization is $894.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 861.24K shares over the past three months.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. WT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE:WT) trade information

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $6.02 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.26%, and it has moved by 3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.61%. The short interest in WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE:WT) is 11.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 3.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, WT is trading at a discount of -16.28% off the target high and 8.64% off the low.

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WisdomTree Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WisdomTree Inc. (WT) shares have gone up 12.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -5.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 207.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.02% per annum.

WT Dividends

WisdomTree Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for WisdomTree Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE:WT)’s Major holders

WisdomTree Inc. insiders own 25.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.30%, with the float percentage being 102.44%.