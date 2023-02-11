Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares were 1.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.30% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FLGC share is $2.38, that puts it down -561.11 from that peak though still a striking 47.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $46.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. FLGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) registered a 3.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.30% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.55%, and it has moved by 84.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.95%. The short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flora Growth Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares have gone down -51.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.49% against 3.80.

While earnings are projected to return -43.40% in 2023.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders own 12.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.91%, with the float percentage being 6.72%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 1.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $70451.0.