During The Past Six Months, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Shares Took An -13.57% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s traded shares were 3.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.12% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the STX share is $113.50, that puts it down -59.23 from that peak though still a striking 33.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.47. The company’s market capitalization is $15.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. STX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) registered a 2.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.12% in intraday trading to $71.28 this Friday, 02/10/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.55%, and it has moved by 24.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.40%. The short interest in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 10.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.00, which implies a decrease of -4.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, STX is trading at a discount of -15.04% off the target high and 50.9% off the low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seagate Technology Holdings plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares have gone down -13.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.56% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -89.60% this quarter and then drop -74.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.86 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.91 billion by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.30%. While earnings are projected to return 37.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.77% per annum.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Seagate Technology Holdings plc insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.68%, with the float percentage being 88.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 969 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23.47 million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.92 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $847.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $317.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.57 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $243.06 million.